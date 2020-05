Venezuela says it foiled attack by boat on main port city Sunday, 3 May 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan officials said they foiled an early morning attempt by a group of armed men to invade the country by boat on Sunday, killing eight attackers and arresting two more. Socialist party chief Diosdado Cabello said that two of the attackers were being interrogated by authorities. Cabello said it was carried […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this AxonWork Venezuela says it foiled attack by boat on main port city - Federal News Network https://t.co/Ca9JcShLnh https://t.co/fKpOEeKau3 5 minutes ago ClickOnDetroit Venezuela says it foiled attack by boat on main port city https://t.co/HY6DVpgkoH 9 minutes ago Alfonso Jenkins "Venezuela Says It Foiled Attack by Boat on Main Port City" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/ik77pgCbvY 26 minutes ago Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Venezuela says it foiled attack by boat on main port city https://t.co/jT5LbjVPvT 27 minutes ago Ground News "Venezuela says it foiled attack by boat from Colombia - 680 NEWS" Covered by 17 sources incl @YahooNews (Left)… https://t.co/KeWP78JlQ2 40 minutes ago Michael Evans Venezuela says it foiled attack by boat on main port city https://t.co/rYNcGVlq7L 43 minutes ago Bring 🇨🇦 Troops Home! RT @APDiploWriter: “#Venezuela says it foiled attack by boat on main port city” https://t.co/r3QzM0MZqJ 46 minutes ago netdog713 Venezuela says it foiled attack by boat on main port city - ABC News - https://t.co/vPFwiZhqBD via @ABC 59 minutes ago