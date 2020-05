Sir Gary The Economist OBE CBE GBH RT @FT: Venezuela says it thwarted armed invasion by sea https://t.co/vcSUHv9Zqf 26 minutes ago

Kevin Roepke RT @FinancialTimes: Venezuela says it thwarted armed invasion by sea https://t.co/mJKXy7TQzN 1 hour ago

José Ramón Lorenzo d Venezuela says it thwarted armed invasion by sea https://t.co/JFTmgt4z7M via @financialtimes 2 hours ago