DMK president accuses of Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam of conflict of interest

Hindu Sunday, 3 May 2020 ()
M.K. Stalin said it was shocking that a company “owned by Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s sons” sought to register itself with the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority for projects in Tiruppur.
