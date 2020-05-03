This ‘Star Wars’ Day, here’s a look at all the spin-offs, movies, and TV series coming up in the franchise

Global  

Hindu Sunday, 3 May 2020
May the Fourth be with you, as fans have plenty to look forward to — from new seasons of ‘The Mandalorian’ to a movie from Marvel’s Kevin Feige and a female-centric series to boot — heady times are ahead!
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
What to watch in May 2020

What to watch in May 2020 01:46

 As movie releases get postponed and cinemas close their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, digital services hold a monopoly over new releases. Here we take a look at all the upcoming releases of movies and films in May 2020.

