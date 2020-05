You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Apple’s iPad Pro Magic Keyboard: The heavy truth When Apple announced the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, it decided to play coy about how much it weighed. The result is that, despite some accurate...

Macworld 1 week ago



10 Tips and Tricks for the iPad Pro Magic Keyboard If you've just picked up Apple's new Magic Keyboard for your 2018 or 2020 iPad Pro, here's a list of our favorite tips and tricks that you need to...

MacRumours.com 3 days ago Also reported by • 9to5Toys



Tweets about this