I for India concert: Shah Rukh Khan sings relatable song 'Sab Sahi Ho Jayega' with special appearance by AbRam Khan

Credit: Wochit - Published 7 hours ago Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas In For 'I for India' concert 00:37 (CNN) Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Mick Jagger, Will Smith and Mindy Kaling are among the dozens of musicians and celebrities participating in the "iFor India" fundraiser concert Sunday to benefit coronavirus relief. "So happy to be a small part of #IForIndia- India's biggest fundraising concert,"...