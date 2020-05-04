Global  

I for India concert: Shah Rukh Khan sings relatable song 'Sab Sahi Ho Jayega' with special appearance by AbRam Khan

DNA Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
During the I for India concert, Shah Rukh Khan turned singer and sang a relatable song titled 'Sab Sahi Ho Jayega' with a special appearance by his son AbRam Khan.
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas In For 'I for India' concert

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas In For 'I for India' concert 00:37

 (CNN) Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Mick Jagger, Will Smith and Mindy Kaling are among the dozens of musicians and celebrities participating in the "iFor India" fundraiser concert Sunday to benefit coronavirus relief. "So happy to be a small part of #IForIndia- India's biggest fundraising concert,"...

