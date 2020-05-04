'I bow my head to all of them': Virat Kohli pays tributes to security personnel killed in Handwara encounter

Credit: ANI - Published 8 hours ago Handwara encounter: People hold candlelight vigil in Jammu 01:19 People hold candlelight vigil in Jammu to pay tribute to five security personnel, who lost their lives during an encounter in Handwara on May 02. One of the locals said, "This attack is an attack on every citizen of this country. Right now, India has to fight two wars, one with COVID-19 and one with...