Jeff Zillgitt Also, there's revisionist history going on here, too. In Jack McCallum's (@McCallum12) wonderful "Dream Team" book,… https://t.co/UKtm22Pz9w 31 seconds ago MikeAngus RT @usatodaysports: Episode 5 of #TheLastDance examined the Dream Team and why Isiah Thomas didn't make the squad - though there's some rev… 59 seconds ago DJ RT @JeffZillgitt: Isiah Thomas deserved to be on the 1992 Dream Team. Factors conspired against him, including Isiah himself. But that Olym… 2 minutes ago Jeff Zillgitt Isiah Thomas deserved to be on the 1992 Dream Team. Factors conspired against him, including Isiah himself. But tha… https://t.co/9f3sR81BSU 4 minutes ago William 🏠StayHome #QuedateEnCasa 🇺🇸 Episode 5 of examined the Dream Team and why Isiah Thomas didn't make the squad - though there's some revision… https://t.co/Fdp4VmufYd 6 minutes ago tuna RT @detnewsRodBeard: “I respect Isiah Thomas’ talent. To me, the best point guard of all time is Magic Johnson and right behind him is Isia… 18 minutes ago jeremiah Isiah Thomas on his couch tonight watching The Last Dance episode like “ I should have just shook his hand” https://t.co/9kyfGemqPo 21 minutes ago USA TODAY Sports Episode 5 of #TheLastDance examined the Dream Team and why Isiah Thomas didn't make the squad - though there's some… https://t.co/SGzpbQfb76 22 minutes ago