Nilesh Dabhi RT @anshuman1tiwari: After #Facebook Private equity firm Silver Lake to invest Rs 5,655.75 crore in #RelianceJio Platforms. Silver Lake pic… 2 minutes ago

Rohan H Kawley RT @YourStoryCo: #FundingAlert - Silver Lake, one of the world's largest tech investors, agreed to invest Rs 5,655.75 crore to buy a 1.15%… 3 minutes ago

InfotOnline After Facebook, Silver Lake to invest big in Reliance Jio @Facebook @reliancejio #RelianceJio https://t.co/rMjPi3Gu7C 3 minutes ago

YourStory #FundingAlert - Silver Lake, one of the world's largest tech investors, agreed to invest Rs 5,655.75 crore to buy a… https://t.co/m0glWTZ5yf 3 minutes ago

Asutosh @Secular RT @NH_India: After #Facebook invested over ₹43,000 crore in Jio platforms last month, #RelianceIndustriesLimited (#RIL) on Monday announc… 4 minutes ago

The Pioneer #BusinessNews: Within days of #Facebook's Rs 43,574 crore deal, #SilverLake agreed to invest Rs 5,655.75 crore to b… https://t.co/Zme7BkrM9i 4 minutes ago

卐 AshMan 卐 RT @Oneindia: Reliance Industries and Jio Platforms Limited announced that Silver Lake will invest Rs 5,655.75 crore into Jio Platforms.… 4 minutes ago