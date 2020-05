🔱🌊🌐🌊BlueOcean 🌊QUEST🌊🔱 RT @CBCNorth: Health Canada pauses regulatory approval for COVID-19 rapid test https://t.co/qg08YS7CRO https://t.co/3nusEwaxfV 2 hours ago Carolyne Lain Health Canada pauses regulatory approval for COVID-19 rapid test https://t.co/7z7vJ3EY4U 2 hours ago Ron Mac Isaac Ottawa’s way to try to keep control at the expense of Canadians and the Canadian Economy. Disgusting. Health Canada… https://t.co/VzUVjaveqN 5 hours ago John N. Davis 20200503: CBC : Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Sunday ["Health Canada pauses regul… https://t.co/AlcKhjGhUl 6 hours ago John N. Davis 20200503: CBC : Health Canada pauses regulatory approval for COVID-19 rapid test ["The federal government had order… https://t.co/BlqkHJeo3L 6 hours ago Nick Hildebrand Health Canada pauses regulatory approval for COVID-19 rapid test https://t.co/TAG37cREaN Health Canada cannot appro… https://t.co/CjCisjtYYX 6 hours ago lulubird Health Canada pauses regulatory approval for COVID-19 rapid test https://t.co/rJG20jco85 https://t.co/14STNxsQrg 7 hours ago Sebastian Sage Health Canada pauses regulatory approval for COVID-19 rapid test “According to Spartan, Health Canada's concerns s… https://t.co/EmmEUkBJW0 7 hours ago