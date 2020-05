Stacy Smock RT @drkerrynphelps: Surely @GladysB won’t allow this #arts institution to be a casualty of the #COVID19 🦠 pandemic. Carriageworks enters vo… 4 seconds ago

Claire Martin RT @dowsteve: .@Carriageworks sinks into voluntary administration after the NSW government declined to guarantee regular grant funding. @G… 51 seconds ago

vaughan healey RT @AmandaAtLarge: Carriageworks enters voluntary administration. I hate to think which precious arts organisation will be next. “sources s… 2 minutes ago

Cat Vandermark RT @AlboMP: Australia’s creative spirit is under threat from coronavirus – and now we’re seeing that struggle play out in some of our most… 2 minutes ago

Aus Music Centre This evening’s sobering news https://t.co/vsXb5xDB5n 2 minutes ago

ramona quazzola RT @JennaPrice: Could someone explain to me how the state government could allow this to happen? @carriageworks is a treasure we can't affo… 5 minutes ago

Nic Connaughton Also not to terrify anyone, but I know we often complain about @ace_national but looking at the carnage facing the… https://t.co/z8vaUpgV2k 7 minutes ago