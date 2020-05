Recent related videos from verified sources Amazon May Have Violated New York's Whistleblower Law



New York’s attorney general said Amazon may have violated the state’s whistleblower law. According to Business Insider, Amazon fired a Staten Island warehouse worker. NPR reported the worker going.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 6 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources AWS engineer Tim Bray resigns from Amazon following worker firings As many Amazon workers called out sick for a May Day Strike, Tim Bray was spending his final day at the company. The VP and Distinguished Engineer at Amazon Web...

TechCrunch 6 hours ago



An Amazon Vice President Quit Over Firings of Employees Who Protested Tim Bray, an engineer who had been a vice president of Amazon’s cloud computing arm, said the firings were “evidence of a vein of toxicity running through...

NYTimes.com 3 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this