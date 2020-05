Charlotte Wilson RT @BBCSurrey: "We have just lost a dear friend and music genius”. The Stranglers, who formed in 1974 in Surrey, pay tribute to keyboardis… 5 seconds ago Rebecca Hindle RT @sean_write: Sorry to hear Dave Greenfield, keyboardist for The Stranglers, has died at age 71 after contracting Coronavirus. The Strang… 14 seconds ago Sandra RT @exitthelemming: RIP Dave Greenfield, keyboardist of The Stranglers, composer and player of the finest harpsichord solo rock music has e… 14 seconds ago Pete Stranglers’ keyboardist Dave Greenfield dies after contracting Covid-19 https://t.co/DSWYqQ2l6o 28 seconds ago The High Note RT @brooklynvegan: Stranglers keyboardist Dave Greenfield has died from COVID-19 complications https://t.co/pAVlsYBpO3 https://t.co/Sslyexx… 33 seconds ago Andrew Gallix RT @NME: "He was the difference between The Stranglers and every other punk band" https://t.co/q9HSAP1mTt 41 seconds ago Mike Porter Stranglers’ keyboardist Dave Greenfield dies after contracting Covid-19 Sad News..... https://t.co/NTxJOdVxhM 56 seconds ago janyce Stranglers Keyboardist Dave Greenfield Dies of COVID-19 https://t.co/eymW0mxo84 58 seconds ago