WHO says has no proof from U.S. on ‘speculative’ Wuhan lab claims

🌈Ethylene Glycol It's like Andrew Scheer thought we needed more proof that he's an ass. As provinces begin to reopen economies, Sch… https://t.co/Qp8fbmchsf 4 minutes ago Uriel Salgado RT @QuickTake: "I can tell you that there is a significant amount of evidence that this came from that laboratory in Wuhan." U.S. Secretar… 4 minutes ago Owotorufa Ebibode Nathaniel RT @vanguardngrnews: WHO says got no proof from US on ‘speculative’ Wuhan lab virus claims https://t.co/e1jregAMve #vanguardnews https://t.… 4 minutes ago Cadre in Chief [CIC]™🇿🇦 RT @TheCitizen_News: WHO says has no proof from US on ‘speculative’ Wuhan lab claims https://t.co/f1hEQlwG2c 15 minutes ago annie van leur RT @CLVPSN: This is just more bravado by impotus to deflect the attention away from his own incompetent actions and poor leadership. Just b… 16 minutes ago Clive This is just more bravado by impotus to deflect the attention away from his own incompetent actions and poor leader… https://t.co/v5G2Tb525W 16 minutes ago Occupy оккупироват WHO says got no proof from US on ‘speculative’ Wuhan lab virus claims | AFP https://t.co/oKyepCRbX7 https://t.co/Gc98ozSbHR 20 minutes ago Fedge No WHO says got no proof from US on ‘speculative’ Wuhan lab virus claims | AFP https://t.co/ciWNSrMYoW https://t.co/RbkpgU8nsn 20 minutes ago