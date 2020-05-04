Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > WHO says has no proof from U.S. on ‘speculative’ Wuhan lab claims

WHO says has no proof from U.S. on ‘speculative’ Wuhan lab claims

Hindu Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump, increasingly critical of China’s management of the first outbreak, claims to have proof it started in a Wuhan laboratory
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump claims coronavirus came from Wuhan lab [Video]

Trump claims coronavirus came from Wuhan lab

US President Trump claims he has seen evidence that coronavirus originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, China - but is “not allowed to tell”.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Undermining intel, Donald Trump claims he has proof virus is from Wuhan lab

US President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened new tariffs against Beijing as he claimed to have seen evidence linking the novel Coronavirus to a lab in...
Mid-Day

WHO says got no proof on Wuhan lab virus claims

The World Health Organization said Monday that Washington had provided no evidence to support "speculative" claims by the US president that the new coronavirus...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ethyleneglycol

🌈Ethylene Glycol It's like Andrew Scheer thought we needed more proof that he's an ass. As provinces begin to reopen economies, Sch… https://t.co/Qp8fbmchsf 4 minutes ago

UrielSalgadoUs

Uriel Salgado RT @QuickTake: "I can tell you that there is a significant amount of evidence that this came from that laboratory in Wuhan." U.S. Secretar… 4 minutes ago

OwobloN

Owotorufa Ebibode Nathaniel RT @vanguardngrnews: WHO says got no proof from US on ‘speculative’ Wuhan lab virus claims https://t.co/e1jregAMve #vanguardnews https://t.… 4 minutes ago

Majesty_I

Cadre in Chief [CIC]™🇿🇦 RT @TheCitizen_News: WHO says has no proof from US on ‘speculative’ Wuhan lab claims https://t.co/f1hEQlwG2c 15 minutes ago

annievanleur

annie van leur RT @CLVPSN: This is just more bravado by impotus to deflect the attention away from his own incompetent actions and poor leadership. Just b… 16 minutes ago

CLVPSN

Clive This is just more bravado by impotus to deflect the attention away from his own incompetent actions and poor leader… https://t.co/v5G2Tb525W 16 minutes ago

OccupyOcupy

Occupy оккупироват WHO says got no proof from US on ‘speculative’ Wuhan lab virus claims | AFP https://t.co/oKyepCRbX7 https://t.co/Gc98ozSbHR 20 minutes ago

FedgeNo

Fedge No WHO says got no proof from US on ‘speculative’ Wuhan lab virus claims | AFP https://t.co/ciWNSrMYoW https://t.co/RbkpgU8nsn 20 minutes ago