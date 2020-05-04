Global  

Alaska’s largest newspaper wins Pulitzer Prize

Seattle Times Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s largest newspaper won a Pulitzer Prize in public service Monday for its work examining law enforcement in rural communities, a feat coming less than three years after the outlet was rescued from the brink of financial collapse. This is the third such award won by the Anchorage Daily News. The […]
