You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Health officials warn of cross-contamination



The CDC and the Georgia Department of Public Health are encouraging people to wear personal protective equipment when they leave their homes, but many people misunderstand proper use of the protective.. Credit: WMGT Published 2 weeks ago Coronavirus: Health Care Workers Ringing Alarm On Dangers Of Working Without Proper PPE



Nurses across Los Angeles County ring alarm on lack of personal protective equipment as public health officials report 654 additional cases among health care workers in the county. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:36 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this