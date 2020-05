You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus: Centre okays Rs.15000 Cr fully funded emergency health package for states | Oneindia



WITH AN AIM TO STRENGTHEN NATIONAL AND STATE HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS AMID CORONAVIRUS CRISIS, THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT ON THURSDAY APPROVED A 100 PER CENT CENTRALLY FUNDED PACKAGE OF RS 15,000 CRORE FOR.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:23 Published on April 9, 2020 'If Covid-19 cases increase...': Govt on containment plan as count nears 3,000



The Union government provided the latest update regarding the Covid-19 pandemic in India. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, spoke about the government's efforts.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 12:54 Published on April 4, 2020

Tweets about this