Former Caulfield Cup horse euthanased after Warrnambool jumps fall Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Former Lloyd Williams-owned stayer Sir Isaac Newton was euthanased on Tuesday after falling in a maiden hurdle at Warrnambool and breaking his shoulder. 👓 View full article

