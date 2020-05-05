Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Put some money in the hands of people...so that they have money when lockdown opens, says Abhijit Banerjee

Put some money in the hands of people...so that they have money when lockdown opens, says Abhijit Banerjee

Hindu Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Right now, linking Aadhar with Public Distribution System would have been very good, the Nobel laureate tells former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in a conversation
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Getting some cash into hands of people is best way to kick-start economy: Abhijit Banerjee

Getting some cash into hands of people is best way to kick-start economy: Abhijit Banerjee 01:03

 Nobel Laureate Prof. Abhijit Banerjee during interaction with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on COVID-19 impact said that there are two concerns, one is how to avoid chain of bankruptcies, may be writing off lot of debts. He further continued, "And the second is demand in shortfall and getting some...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Teenager with cystic fibrosis completes a full 'Ironman' during lockdown [Video]

Teenager with cystic fibrosis completes a full 'Ironman' during lockdown

A teenager who wants to be the first professional footballer with cystic fibrosis has managed to complete a full 'Ironman' during lockdown.Morgan Coxhead defied his reduced lung capacity to swim 2.6..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
A six-year-old is raising money for the NHS - by running 100 MILES [Video]

A six-year-old is raising money for the NHS - by running 100 MILES

A six-year-old boy inspired by Captain Tom Moore is is raising money for the NHS -- by running a staggering 100 MILES.Luca Summers, six, has been lacing up his running shoes almost every day this month..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:58Published

Recent related news from verified sources

'Need more stimulus,' says Abhijit Banerjee

India should put in a large enough stimulus package to revive demand, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee said on Tuesday, asserting that putting cash in the hands...
IndiaTimes

Large enough stimulus package needed: Banerjee

India should put in a large enough stimulus package to revive demand, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee said on Tuesday, asserting that putting cash in the hands...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this