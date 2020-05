Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Cheerleaders danced beneath rows of empty seats and umpires wore protective masks as a new baseball season began in South Korea. After a weeks-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, a hushed atmosphere allowed for sounds like the ball hitting the catcher’s mitt and bats smacking the ball for a […] 👓 View full article