Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'Betaal': Here's the first look of Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra from Shah Rukh Khan produced upcoming horror series

'Betaal': Here's the first look of Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra from Shah Rukh Khan produced upcoming horror series

DNA Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
The first look of Shah Rukh Khan produced Netflix original horror series, 'Betaal' is out.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Exclusive: HTGAWM's Viola Davis Relives First-Ever Sex Scene and How She Pushed Past Fears [Video]

Exclusive: HTGAWM's Viola Davis Relives First-Ever Sex Scene and How She Pushed Past Fears

Everyone has a moment of self-doubt: even glorious Emmy-winning actresses like Viola Davis. The How to Get Away With Murder star has been acting since the early '90s, but that doesn't stop her from..

Credit: POPSUGAR     Duration: 02:44Published
Exclusive: Maika Monroe Is Haunted by a Tech-Savvy Tormentor in Clip of Quibi's The Stranger [Video]

Exclusive: Maika Monroe Is Haunted by a Tech-Savvy Tormentor in Clip of Quibi's The Stranger

If you're craving a spooky binge that will make social distancing seem a little more appealing, look no further than Quibi's thriller series The Stranger. The show - starring Maika Monroe, Dane DeHaan,..

Credit: POPSUGAR     Duration: 01:02Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Shah Rukh Khan's next web series as a producer, Betaal, to release on May 24, 2020

If you're wondering what to watch next while being bored during Lockdown 3.0, fret not, we've got just the thing for you. Shah Rukh Khan is all geared up to...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNA

When Emraan Hashmi had insulted Shah Rukh Khan — deets inside

Emraan Hashmi had opened up the time when insulted Shah Rukh Khan and was later embarrassed to do so on the screen. There's a catch in the story. Read on to know...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Mid-DayDNA

Tweets about this

Filmyinsects

Filmy Insects Here's the first look #Netflix new Hindi original series #betaal to start streaming from 24 May . BETAAL is a horro… https://t.co/lo8Rje4Y3h 2 minutes ago

SatishK99758559

Satish Kumar Upadhyay RT @ItsViineetKumar: Here is the first look of my 2nd Netflix series (horror-thriller)#Betaal @NetflixIndia @blumhouse @skglobalent @RedChi… 3 minutes ago

SRKsCommander_

KING KHAN 👑 RT @dna: #Betaal: Here's the first look of #ViineetKumar, #AahanaKumra from #ShahRukhKhan produced upcoming horror series https://t.co/kWu… 3 minutes ago

raj_aryan21

@iamrajaryan21 RT @ItsViineetKumar: Here is the first look of my 2nd Netflix series #Betaal @NetflixIndia @blumhouse @skglobalent @RedChilliesEnt @iamsrk… 8 minutes ago

SRKCHENNAIFC

♡♔SRKCFC♔♡™ RT @bindadey: Here's more reason to stay home and be safe! ;) The first look of #Betaal, @RedChilliesEnt's horror-thriller web series, prem… 19 minutes ago

Priti93437017

Priti❤ RT @Fansofsrknagpur: Here is first look of #Betaal, horror thriller web series is out! Premieres 24th May on #Netflix 💃🏻 @RedChilliesEnt… 19 minutes ago