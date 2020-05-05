'Betaal': Here's the first look of Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra from Shah Rukh Khan produced upcoming horror series

If you're wondering what to watch next while being bored during Lockdown 3.0, fret not, we've got just the thing for you. Shah Rukh Khan is all geared up to...

When Emraan Hashmi had insulted Shah Rukh Khan — deets inside Emraan Hashmi had opened up the time when insulted Shah Rukh Khan and was later embarrassed to do so on the screen. There's a catch in the story. Read on to know...

Bollywood Life 1 hour ago DNA Also reported by • Mid-Day

