Jeunesse Park Unsuitable for 'human life to flourish': Up to 3B will live in extreme heat by 2070, study warns https://t.co/q2zgH13eL4 2 minutes ago Thank You Front Line Workers 🌊#NOMAGA🌊 Unsuitable for 'human life to flourish': Up to 3B will live in extreme heat by 2070, study warns https://t.co/lVaavFSB69 via @usatoday 9 minutes ago Annie RT @AllanMargolin: Too Damned Hot: Unsuitable for 'human life to flourish': Up to 3B will live in extreme heat by 2070, https://t.co/C0nEP8… 19 minutes ago Sea Beams RT @notosingleuse: Unsuitable for 'human life to flourish': Up to 3 billion people will live in extreme heat by 2070, study warns. https://… 26 minutes ago Climate Realists RT @wattsupwiththat: Climate Claim: By 2070 Average Temperatures be “Unsuitable for Human Life to Flourish” https://t.co/uMTCHyltJb https:/… 1 hour ago reuse it! Unsuitable for 'human life to flourish': Up to 3 billion people will live in extreme heat by 2070, study warns. https://t.co/HloIZsRpOz 1 hour ago Mark Ohe New scientific study: In less than 50 years, up to 3 billion people will struggle to survive in climate conditions… https://t.co/jJVag9j0Fc 1 hour ago Barbara Anna Zielonka RT @YahooPH: By 2070, up to 3 billion people are likely to live in climate conditions that are "warmer than conditions deemed suitable for… 2 hours ago