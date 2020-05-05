JEE Mains 2020, JEE-Advance exam dates announced; check details here

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank held a webinar for students during which he said that the fresh dates for the national... Zee News Also reported by •Indian Express
You Might Like
Tweets about this
🚩💪🇮🇳निरेश गुप्ता🇮🇳💪🚩 RT @twtpoonam: HRD Minister announces dates for JEE mains Exam date - 18 July 2020 -23 July 2020
JEE advance will happen in August 8 minutes ago
Abhishek sawaldiya Today HRD Minister announces exam dates:
1. JEE Mains 2020: From 18th to 23rd July
2. NEET UG 2020: 26 July
3. jEE… https://t.co/RJncI3w4up 32 minutes ago
FIITJEE Patna The revised date for #JEEMain2020 has been announced today. The exam will be conducted from July 19 to July 23, 202… https://t.co/ZBuANhULoL 40 minutes ago
FIITJEE Ranchi The revised date for #JEEMain2020 has been announced today. The exam will be conducted from July 19 to July 23, 202… https://t.co/95T5Z3u51j 40 minutes ago
FIITJEE Indore The revised date for #JEEMain2020 has been announced today. The exam will be conducted from July 19 to July 23, 202… https://t.co/uYj7hGyrIV 41 minutes ago
FIITJEE Ghaziabad The revised date for #JEEMain2020 has been announced today. The exam will be conducted from July 19 to July 23, 202… https://t.co/8lsLBx08lK 41 minutes ago
Mushtaque RT @snehanshus: JEE-NEET EXAMS DATES ANNOUNCED
JEE mains Exam date - 18-23rd July
JEE advance will happen in August
NEET Exams to be co… 3 hours ago