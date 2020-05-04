Global  

Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world May 4

CBC.ca Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Canada's health minister says even as several provinces and sectors engage in a "cautious reopening," people need to understand that the coronavirus outbreak is "not over." Here's a look at what's happening in Canada, the U.S. and around the world.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Highly-qualified medics unable to work in Canada

Highly-qualified medics unable to work in Canada 02:38

 Canada tightly controls number of internationally-trained doctors, even while encouraging them to immigrate to the country as skilled workers.

