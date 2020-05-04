Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world May 4
Monday, 4 May 2020 () Canada's health minister says even as several provinces and sectors engage in a "cautious reopening," people need to understand that the coronavirus outbreak is "not over." Here's a look at what's happening in Canada, the U.S. and around the world.
Times have changed in many ways in the beginnings of 2020. The coronavirus has taken the world by storm causing many deaths in almost every country of the world. Amid all the negative news of numbers..