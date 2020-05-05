Global  

Canadians are accidentally poisoning themselves while cleaning to prevent COVID-19

CBC.ca Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Canadians are accidentally poisoning themselves while trying to keep their homes and themselves clear of COVID-19. Health Canada numbers show a jump in the number of calls to poison centres across the country compared to this time last year.
