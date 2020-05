Mike Otis RT @kenblanchard: Today we lost Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history. Don was the original "we, not me" guy. I was so blessed to… 3 hours ago Ken Blanchard Today we lost Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history. Don was the original "we, not me" guy. I was so bless… https://t.co/toOTLJ3prg 3 hours ago Dave Chachi Denes RT @benztownradio: Don Shula, the NFL's "winningest coach" who led the Miami Dolphins to the league's only undefeated season has passed awa… 4 hours ago Stephen DeFilippis RT @defilippisfncl: beautiful tribute to the NFL's winningest coach: Legendary Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula dies at 90 https://t.co/… 5 hours ago Eugene Albert Awuni RT @js_newswatch: NFL legend Don Shula stressed a work ethic, respect and integrity in a way that grabbed Dolphins like Larry Csonka and Da… 5 hours ago JSOnline - NewsWatch NFL legend Don Shula stressed a work ethic, respect and integrity in a way that grabbed Dolphins like Larry Csonka… https://t.co/elsInz5ldG 6 hours ago Stephen W DeFilippis beautiful tribute to the NFL's winningest coach: Legendary Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula dies at 90… https://t.co/ypS1YKnLFu 7 hours ago KeepinUpWithThePhins Tribute: Don Shula, winningest coach in NFL history, led #MiamiDolphins to league's only unbeaten season https://t.co/z0xyS1yQIn 9 hours ago