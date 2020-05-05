Mansi RT @dna: WATCH: Here's why this Delhi-man is showering petals on people standing outside a liquor shop . . . #Delhi #CoronavirusPandemic #C… 27 minutes ago

Suhail Fayaz RT @newslaundry: This is just a teaser! To watch the full interview, you need to be a subscriber. Click here, subscribe, and watch! http… 31 minutes ago

DNA WATCH: Here's why this Delhi-man is showering petals on people standing outside a liquor shop . . . #Delhi… https://t.co/3VSMmbda3R 33 minutes ago

newslaundry This is just a teaser! To watch the full interview, you need to be a subscriber. Click here, subscribe, and watch… https://t.co/HBItslxXiR 33 minutes ago

मिताली बौद्ध RT @PIB_India: Washing hands with soap frequently or using hand sanitizers is a sure way to keep #Coronavirus at bay. Here are some basic… 3 hours ago

My Hero Premkant Baghel RT @rituraj_prht: The horrific #JNUViolence was unleashed exactly 4 months ago. Here👇 @saahilmenghani was reporting from outside Delhi Poli… 5 hours ago

shehnaaz_angel RT @imMAK02: Delhi Police booked @UmarKhalidJNU under UAPA for delivering "hate speech". Here is the comparison of his alleged "Hate Spee… 10 hours ago