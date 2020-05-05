Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Pulitzer Center > Cheer and loathing as Pulitzer Prize goes to New York Times’s controversial 1619 Project

Cheer and loathing as Pulitzer Prize goes to New York Times’s controversial 1619 Project

WorldNews Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
Cheer and loathing as Pulitzer Prize goes to New York Times’s controversial 1619 ProjectDoubling down on wokeness, the Pulitzer Center gave a prestigious prize to a controversial project reframing US history as racist, while its head proclaimed the special role of journalists as guardians of truth and democracy. The Pulitzer Prize for commentary was given on Monday to Nikole Hannah-Jones of the New York Times, for her flagship essay in the paper’s ‘1619 Project’ asserting that only African-American struggle gives meaning to the founding ideals of the US. “Black Americans have also been, and continue to be, foundational to the idea of American freedom.” Congratulations to @nhannahjones, whose #1619 Project essay has won the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: New York Times Dubs St. Cloud COVID-19 Hot Spot

New York Times Dubs St. Cloud COVID-19 Hot Spot 02:05

 A Minnesota community has been named the next potential hot spot for COVID cases, reports Jeff Wagner (2:05). WCCO 4 News At 10 – May 3, 2020

Recent related videos from verified sources

Internal U.S. Document Predicts Massive Deaths By End Of May [Video]

Internal U.S. Document Predicts Massive Deaths By End Of May

An internal U.S. government document projects a surge in coronavirus cases. The prediction is a sharp rise in daily deaths by June 1st, according to Reuters. Even as President Donald Trump urged states..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:36Published
J. Crew Becomes First Major Retailer to File for Bankruptcy Due to Coronavirus [Video]

J. Crew Becomes First Major Retailer to File for Bankruptcy Due to Coronavirus

J. Crew Becomes First Major Retailer to File for Bankruptcy Due to Coronavirus The decision to file for Chapter 11 protection in federal bankruptcy court was reached on Sunday night. Company..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Colson Whitehead wins second Pulitzer, Ida B. Wells honored

Another notable Pulitzer Prize winner was Nikole Hannah-Jones​, who won the Comentary prize for The New York Times' 1619 series.
CBS News Also reported by •Seattle TimesSeattlePI.com

The New York Times and the Anchorage Daily News Win Pulitzer Prizes

The Pulitzer board makes The Times a winner in three categories. The Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica take a major prize at a time when local journalism is in...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewJapan TodaySeattlePI.comSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this