Dean Laidley and the struggles coaches face after the siren sounds Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

It was the day after the Brownlow Medal count when Dean Laidley, no longer coaching in the AFL, spoke to a group of fellow coaches about transitioning out of the "AFL system". 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this