Pfizer Begins Human Trials of Possible Coronavirus Vaccine
Pfizer and the German biotech company, BioNTech, are starting the first human trial of their experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. The vaccine will be first given to adults between the ages of 18-55, and then a second trial will begin on older adults.