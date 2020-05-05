Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Pfizer Begins Human Trials of Possible Coronavirus Vaccine

Pfizer Begins Human Trials of Possible Coronavirus Vaccine

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
The drug company, along with a German partner, is running tests in healthy volunteers. It’s one of several companies on an accelerated timetable to try to find a safe, effective vaccine.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Pfizer Begins Testing Coronavirus Vaccine on Humans

Pfizer Begins Testing Coronavirus Vaccine on Humans 00:20

 Pfizer and the German biotech company, BioNTech, are starting the first human trial of their experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. The vaccine will be first given to adults between the ages of 18-55, and then a second trial will begin on older adults.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: If Gilead allows, we can make 'Remdesivir' available in India, says ICMR Ex-DG [Video]

COVID-19: If Gilead allows, we can make 'Remdesivir' available in India, says ICMR Ex-DG

Indian microbiologist and former director general of Indian Council of Medical Research Nirmal Kumar Ganguly on May 02 reacted on American anti-viral vaccine 'Remdesivir' to treat COVID-19. He said..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published
COVID-19 vaccine trials starting in UK [Video]

COVID-19 vaccine trials starting in UK

Scientists at Oxford Jenner Institute began a trial involving 1,100 people last week, which they will expand to 6,000 in May.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:39Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine candidate enters first phase of US trials

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) announced the first US participants were administered their Covid-19 vaccine candidate. The trials involve up...
Proactive Investors

Pfizer plans expanded coronavirus vaccine trials, sees 'negligible' hit from outbreak

Pfizer Inc on Tuesday said it expects its experimental coronavirus vaccine to move into expanded clinical trials by October that could allow for emergency use or...
Reuters India


Tweets about this