Climate change: More than 3bn could live in extreme heat by 2070

Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published 1 hour ago Half The Current World Population Could Live In Extreme Heat In The Next 50 Years 00:32 More than 3 billion people could end up living in extreme heat in the not so distant future. A new study showed that the unbearable heat could encompass regions of the world in the next 50 years. The actual number of people affected by the climate change depends on how fast the global population...