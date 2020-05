"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" star Peter Gallagher spoke with USA TODAY about that tear-jerker season finale and what the future holds for "Zoey's."

The Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Finale Was the Cry We All Needed Sometimes, there's nothing more cathartic than a good cry that's unrelated to the current state of the world. That's what the finale of Zoey's Extraordinary...

E! Online 2 days ago