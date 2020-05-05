Global  

‘My heart has been broken’: Amanda Palmer confirms she and Neil Gaiman have separated under lockdown

WorldNews Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
‘My heart has been broken’: Amanda Palmer confirms she and Neil Gaiman have separated under lockdownAmanda confirmed that Neil has returned to the UK (Picture: John Lamparski/WireImage) Neil Gaiman and Amanda Palmer have separated under lockdown after going through ‘rocky times’ in their relationship. The pair have been married since 2011, and have spoken publicly about their unconventional open marriage. However, Palmer, 44, has confirmed that Gaiman, 59, has returned to the UK, leaving her and their four-year-old son Ash in New Zealand. The Dresden Dolls star tweeted: ‘to everyone sending me messages of support, rage & condolences – thank you. i’ve got the kid full time in lockdown & wish i could spend time answering. ‘neil moved to the UK, my heart has been broken, and i am...
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Amanda Palmer and Neil Gaiman separate

Amanda Palmer and Neil Gaiman separate 00:43

 Rocker Amanda Palmer has been left devastated after parting ways with her husband, British writer Neil Gaiman.

