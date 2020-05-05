‘My heart has been broken’: Amanda Palmer confirms she and Neil Gaiman have separated under lockdown

Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Amanda confirmed that Neil has returned to the UK (Picture: John Lamparski/WireImage) Amanda confirmed that Neil has returned to the UK (Picture: John Lamparski/WireImage) Neil Gaiman and Amanda Palmer have separated under lockdown after going through ‘rocky times’ in their relationship. The pair have been married since 2011, and have spoken publicly about their unconventional open marriage. However, Palmer, 44, has confirmed that Gaiman, 59, has returned to the UK, leaving her and their four-year-old son Ash in New Zealand . The Dresden Dolls star tweeted: ‘to everyone sending me messages of support, rage & condolences – thank you. i’ve got the kid full time in lockdown & wish i could spend time answering. ‘neil moved to the UK, my heart has been broken, and i am... 👓 View full article

