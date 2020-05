Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Shares Britain begins Shares Britain begins post-Brexit trade talks with the United States on Tuesday, with 100 negotiators on each side joining via videoconference. Many in Prime Minister Boris Johnson 's Conservative government hope for a free trade agreement with Washington as one of the biggest benefits of leaving the European Union . Officials said the first round of talks would last two weeks and cover issues such as goods and... 👓 View full article