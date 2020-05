Cass RT @ORLPride: UPDATE: The #NWSL will allow individual training beginning on May 6th. #VamosOrlando https://t.co/WAJfQsoyZx 6 hours ago

Caprice N. Post RT @NWSL: #NWSL to allow individual training starting May 6. More details ➡️ https://t.co/A4d5mKq6qo https://t.co/1cclBGdNbj 12 hours ago

Seattle Times Sports NWSL players in markets not under stay-at-home orders are allowed to begin training as a household at team practice… https://t.co/ctTipvvIU2 1 day ago

RALtoday The @NWSL will allow all clubs, including @TheNCCourage, to resume training today + allow individual players to be… https://t.co/GlHm6rVULu 2 days ago

Teshawn LeVarr Edmonds RT @SoccerInsider: Similiar to MLS's plan, NWSL announces it allow individual workouts at team training grounds starting Wednesday. Weight… 2 days ago

Jordyn Crosby RT @TheSoccerWire: NWSL to allow individual training at club facilities starting on May 6 https://t.co/EgDbbIlvvx 2 days ago

Seattle Times Sports NWSL players in markets not under stay-at-home orders are allowed to begin training as a household at team practice… https://t.co/npVOsVob6L 3 days ago