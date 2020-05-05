Global  

UK overtakes Italy to record highest coronavirus death toll anywhere in Europe

WorldNews Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
UK overtakes Italy to record highest coronavirus death toll anywhere in EuropeLondon (CNN)The UK has suffered more deaths from coronavirus than any other country in Europe, reaching a grim milestone that piles further scrutiny on the response to the pandemic by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Tuesday that 29,427 people have died with Covid-19 since the outbreak began, more than in Italy and lower only than the United States. The official figure includes 693 new deaths in the most recent 24-hour period, up to 5 p.m. (12 p.m. ET) Monday. Italy revised its...
 LONDON (Reuters) - The British government sought on Sunday to deflect questions over a coronavirus death toll that is Europe’s second worst after Italy, with officials saying it would take a long time before the full picture became clear. Deaths rose to 28,446 as of May 2 - just short of Italy -...

