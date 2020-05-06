Israel vows to pursue Syria operations until Iran leaves

Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Israel will keep up its operations in Syria until its arch enemy Iran leaves, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said Tuesday after strikes on Iranian-backed militias and their allies killed 14 fighters. Israel has launched hundreds of attacks in Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011, targeting government troops, allied Iranian forces and fighters from Lebanese militant group Hezbollah . The Jewish state rarely confirms details of its operations in Syria but says Iran's presence in support of President Bashar al-Assad is a threat and that it will continue its attacks. Bennett, speaking to the state-owned Kan 11...


