Israel vows to pursue Syria operations until Iran leaves

WorldNews Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Israel vows to pursue Syria operations until Iran leavesShares Israel will keep up its operations in Syria until its arch enemy Iran leaves, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said Tuesday after strikes on Iranian-backed militias and their allies killed 14 fighters. Israel has launched hundreds of attacks in Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011, targeting government troops, allied Iranian forces and fighters from Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. The Jewish state rarely confirms details of its operations in Syria but says Iran's presence in support of President Bashar al-Assad is a threat and that it will continue its attacks. Bennett, speaking to the state-owned Kan 11...
Israel tells Iran it will continue Syria operations: 'We won't stop before they leave'

Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said Tuesday the country will continue to pursue military operations in Syria, as long as Iran remains involved...
FOXNews.com

Syria says Israeli jets hit military outposts in Aleppo province

Israel reportedly hit army barracks in al-Safirah in eastern Aleppo where Iran-backed militia are allegedly holed up.
Al Jazeera


