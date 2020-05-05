Global  

Airbnb is cutting 25% of staff amid worldwide travel slump

Tuesday, 5 May 2020
Airbnb is cutting 25% of staff amid worldwide travel slumpAirbnb Inc. is cutting 25% of its workforce as the coronavirus pandemic continues to pummel the travel sector. About 1,900 Airbnb employees worldwide will be affected, Chief Executive Brian Chesky wrote in an email to staff Tuesday. Those employees’ last day will be Monday, the email said. “We are collectively living through the most harrowing crisis of our lifetime, and as it began to unfold, global travel came to a standstill,” Chesky wrote. “Airbnb’s business has been hit hard, with revenue this year forecasted to be less...
