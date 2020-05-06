Global  

Covid-19: Trump admits US reopening will cost more lives

Wednesday, 6 May 2020
Covid-19: Trump admits US reopening will cost more livesPHOENIX: President Donald Trump conceded Tuesday that more Americans will die in reopening the US economy but underlined his insistence on a dwindling coronavirus threat by refusing to wear a mask, even as he toured a mask-making factory. Asked by ABC News whether a lifting of social distancing measures and reopening of the shuttered economy will lead to higher death tolls, Trump said "it's possible there will be some." "Because you won't be locked into an apartment or a house or whatever it is," Trump said at the Honeywell factory in Phoenix, Arizona, which he visited on his first major trip since the coronavirus lockdown began. "Will some people be...
