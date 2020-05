You Might Like

Tweets about this Las Vegas Report Senior scientist says administration ignored virus warnings - Las Vegas Sun https://t.co/y5Y0gvYwcY 8 minutes ago Reimund Burress Senior scientist says administration ignored virus warnings https://t.co/AEHKq46nFA 13 minutes ago Ceola Clacher "Senior Scientist Says Administration Ignored Virus Warnings" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/S6fqjLNsNr 15 minutes ago Bo Wetherby "Senior Scientist Says Administration Ignored Virus Warnings" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/7bVt5HUdrO 31 minutes ago Jayda McClendon - NBC Montana RT @NBCMontana: The Trump administration failed to prepare for the onslaught of the coronavirus, then sought a quick fix by trying to rush… 3 hours ago NBC Montana The Trump administration failed to prepare for the onslaught of the coronavirus, then sought a quick fix by trying… https://t.co/wSdos7giQr 3 hours ago Jim Grimes CBS12 RT @CBS12: The Trump administration failed to prepare for the onslaught of the coronavirus, then sought a quick fix by trying to rush an un… 3 hours ago WPEC CBS12 News The Trump administration failed to prepare for the onslaught of the coronavirus, then sought a quick fix by trying… https://t.co/jVa93SkZVU 3 hours ago