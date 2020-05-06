Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Meghan, Duchess of Sussex > Happy birthday, Archie! Harry and Meghan's baby turns 1 in LA, far from birthplace, royal family

Happy birthday, Archie! Harry and Meghan's baby turns 1 in LA, far from birthplace, royal family

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Happy birthday, royal baby Archie, who turns 1 on May 6 in Los Angeles, far from his birthplace and royal relatives in Britain.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published
News video: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's biography title unveiled

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's biography title unveiled 01:20

 Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's biography title unveiled The pair's biography title has been unveiled as 'Finding Freedom'. 'Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family' will be available to buy worldwide on Amazon from August 11 and promises to provide an "up-close...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan celebrate Archie's birthday in lockdown [Video]

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan celebrate Archie's birthday in lockdown

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's son Archie has been showered with birthday messages as he spends his first birthday in lockdown.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:15Published
Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's first year [Video]

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's first year

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, celebrates his first birthday on May 6. He is the son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and arrived in 2019, weighing 7lb 3oz. He is the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:51Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's two-word takedown of Queen and royal family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's two-word takedown of Queen and royal familyCOMMENT The story of how the biggest royal expose in history came to be began in a transport cafe outside of London over bacon and eggs in 1991.According to...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Independent

Royal family wishes Archie a happy birthday as Meghan and Harry's son turns one

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on 6 May 2019
Independent Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Tweets about this