Dunya News Tom Cruise aims higher with movie shot on space station https://t.co/N13WHii7lm https://t.co/CNkXP5Au5s 14 minutes ago harun merk RT @trtworld: Action star Tom Cruise is working on a movie shot in outer space, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration says htt… 47 minutes ago TRT World Action star Tom Cruise is working on a movie shot in outer space, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration… https://t.co/Rl9jxbLPJW 1 hour ago Jakpost Life Tom Cruise aims higher with movie shot on space station #jakpostlife https://t.co/WnJ53cFuUJ 1 hour ago Musa Ibrahim RT @voiceofnigeria: Tom Cruise aims higher with movie shot on space-station https://t.co/oNNZxtJkN8 1 hour ago VOICE OF NIGERIA Tom Cruise aims higher with movie shot on space-station https://t.co/oNNZxtJkN8 2 hours ago Latest Commentary Tom Cruise aims higher with movie shot on space station - https://t.co/8d7GBOMMBT #LatestComments 2 hours ago ABS-CBN News Tom Cruise aims higher with movie shot on space station https://t.co/Z8YVXcifaj 6 hours ago