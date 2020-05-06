Global  

Why the COVID-19 death rate is higher in U.S. than Canada

CBC.ca Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Why was the death rate from COVID-19 in the U.S. so much higher than Canada's in the early days of the pandemic? Researchers who spoke to CBC outlined three broad reasons and said it didn't all come down to how the Trump administration handled the pandemic response.
