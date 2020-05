Recent related videos from verified sources Around the World in 90 Seconds: May 6, 2020



Children in Wuhan, China return to school for the first time since the outbreak began and a Russian World War II veteran tells old war stories to raise money for doctors. Here are your international.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 01:43 Published 54 minutes ago Urban tennis conquers city squares in corona times



Tennis in the time of coronavirus serves up a new sort of court as World Club players take their game to Munich's now empty squares and boulevards. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:03 Published 3 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world Thursday Manitoba unveiled its own phased plan for reopening some sectors of the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, joining provinces as small as Prince Edward Island...

CBC.ca 6 days ago



Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world April 29 Manitoba is the latest province to release details on how it plans to lift COVID-19 restrictions and restart some sectors of the economy, with Premier Brian...

CBC.ca 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this