Why the Navajo Nation has one of the highest coronavirus death rates in America

The coronavirus death rate in the Navajo Nation is the fifth highest in the country, despite having a fraction of both the population and density of the other states. Since Sunday, the Navajo Nation has suffered 73 deaths from the virus and has confirmed 2,373 cases of the virus, a rate of 46 deaths per every 100,000 people. Only New York Connecticut and Massachusetts have higher death rates. The outbreak in the Navajo Nation has been traced back to a large rally at the Chilchinbeto Church of the Nazarene on 7 March.


