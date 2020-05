Varun Singh RT @AdityaRajKaul: BIG DEVELOPMENT: Terrorist Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen Riyaz Naikoo killed, Top Sources in Delhi confirm. J&K Police,… 3 seconds ago Madhava Menon RT @drapr007: Finally official confirmation come that terrorist organization Hizbul Muzahidin commander Riyaz Naikoo killed in an anti terr… 21 seconds ago Juhi RT @AskAnshul: Riyaz Naikoo has been killed: 1. A++ category terrorist 2. Hizbul Mujahideen's top commander 3. Bounty of ₹12 lakh on his… 22 seconds ago Apostate prophet RT @AdityaRajKaul: #BREAKING: J&K Police confirms that a top terrorist commander is trapped in one of the three ongoing Ops in Pulwama, Sou… 27 seconds ago