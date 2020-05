Comrade Xcelcior Knight RT @the_hindu: As part of the ₹1.70 lakh crore PMGKP, announced by Finance Minister #NirmalaSitharaman on March 26, the government announce… 9 minutes ago

The Hindu As part of the ₹1.70 lakh crore PMGKP, announced by Finance Minister #NirmalaSitharaman on March 26, the government… https://t.co/dVOpuxp9oC 38 minutes ago

Zorins TV PM Garib Kalyan Package: Govt says Rs 34,800 cr financial help given to 39 cr beneficiaries #pmgaribkalyanyojana… https://t.co/8yvCmxMQRX 40 minutes ago

Puneri Psycho RT @news18dotcom: As part of the Rs 1.70 lakh crore PMGKP, announced by the Finance Minister on March 26, the government announced free foo… 2 hours ago

News18.com As part of the Rs 1.70 lakh crore PMGKP, announced by the Finance Minister on March 26, the government announced fr… https://t.co/RtAMfqZlgR 2 hours ago

CHOWKIDAR SOIBAM ROMEN SINGH #GoodNews BJP https://t.co/SvfK4QoeQ3 for us. Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package for the Month of May @Rs500… https://t.co/TpxqxhRmKY 2 hours ago