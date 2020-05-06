Global  

Germany to reopen all shops and schools in May

WorldNews Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Germany to reopen all shops and schools in MayShares Germany will take new steps towards normalization in May, including reopening shops and schools after weeks of shutdown imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus, according to a draft agreement seen by AFP Wednesday. "Even after initial steps to open up were introduced from April 20, the number of new infections remained low," the document read, with "no new wave of infection" so far detected -- justifying the series of...
As daily death toll drops some shops and schools reopen. But some German states want tightened curbs.

Small shops in Germany are allowed to open for the first time in almost a month, in the country's first steps to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Footage from Monday (April 20) in Düsseldorf..

Germany will reopen playgrounds, museums and churches from Monday to go with the small shops that reopened this week, and decide within days about schools and...
Germany's federal government and states on Thursday postponed a decision on fully reopening schools and kindergartens and resuming Bundesliga soccer matches,...
