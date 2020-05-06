Global  

Bundesliga return date pushed back to May 22 'at earliest' by Angela Merkel

Bundesliga return date pushed back to May 22 'at earliest' by Angela MerkelThe Bundesliga will not be allowed to return until May 22 at the earliest. It had been hoped that the league would be given the green light to restart on May 15, as part of measures to further ease the country’s coronavirus regulations. But the German government has now insisted there must be a two-week quarantine for all teams in the top-flight before action can resume. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now More follows… Independent football newsletter The latest football headlines direct to your inbox Enter your email address Continue Continue Please enter an email address Email address is invalid Fill out this field Email...
