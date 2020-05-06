Global  

Adele's birthday post leaves fans shocked at her dramatic weight loss again

Adele's birthday post leaves fans shocked at her dramatic weight loss againBritish singer Adele has her fans in awe again after she posted a full-length picture showing off her body. The "Rolling In the Deep" singer updated her Instagram page for the first time this year to thank everyone for birthday messages which she celebrated on Tuesday. In the post, Adele is seen standing next to a laptop in a little black dress showing off her legs and tiny waist. She captioned the post: "Thank you for the birthday...
 Adele has revealed her dramatic weight loss in a new Instagram picture to celebrate her 32nd birthday.

